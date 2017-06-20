Movies at Avondale Park: Space Jam

Join us for Movies at Avondale Park presented by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, June 20 for a showing of Space Jam at 7:30 p.m. Additionally, the Birmingham Zoo, one of the event’s sponsors, will be giving away several day admission passes and family memberships to guests. Attendees can also participate in the Tuesdays in Avondale events with the Avondale United Methodist Church and Avondale Library before the film screening.

Prior to the showing of Space Jam, families are invited to attend a free family cook-out beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Avondale United Methodist Church. Following the cookout, there will be an event at Avondale Library starting at 6 p.m. Children are able to win passes to Alabama Splash Adventure if they attend the library’s event along with the screening of Space Jam. In order to win, children must also post a selfie at the library and movie screening to Facebook and tag Pepsi, Avondale Library and Movies at Avondale Park.

More information about Movies at Avondale Park’s showing of Space Jam can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/731658477017177/