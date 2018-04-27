Mozart's Eine Kleine Nachtmusik

Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th AVE S , Birmingham, Alabama 35294

Enjoy Mozart's celebrated "Eine Kleine Nachtmusik" alongside Strauss' duet-concertino, which puts our talented principal clarinet and bassoon players in the spotlight. Finally, the concert ends with Haydn's final symphony, the "London Symphony" which has received acclaim since it debuted in 1795.

Info
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
205.975.2787
