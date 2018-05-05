Mudbugs and Music

The 14th Annual Mudbugs & Music benefiting the Arthritis Foundation comes back to Birmingham on Saturday, May 5th at Cahaba Brewing Company. We’ll be turning up the heat to beat arthritis, the nation’s leading cause of disability. Mudbugs & Music is a family-friendly fundraising event complete with live music, kids activities, silent auction, and crawfish provided by Shindigs. Soft drinks and water will be provided, and Domino’s Pizza will be provided for children at no charge. Dogs are welcome!