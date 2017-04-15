Mutt Strut Dog Friendly 5k and 1 Mile Fun Run

UAB Campus Green 1501 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233

The 8th Annual Mutt Strut Presented by Vet Eye Care in Memory of Christopher Nelms is set for Saturday, April 15, 2017 at the UAB Campus Green. This year's race is gearing up to be the best year yet! Want a race bag with swag for days? Want to get your family and friends involved in cheering you on while you and your pup run to support Hand in Paw? There is a new peer-to-peer fundraising component to help you do just that! Basically, this year's Mutt Strut is going to have your pup as excited as that one time he chased his tail a little too long!

UAB Campus Green 1501 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233

205-322-5144

