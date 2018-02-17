Nufonia Must Fall - LIVE!

Nufonia Must Fall is a live, multi-disciplinary adaptation of Kid Koala’s graphic novel of the same name. Fifteen people make up the live production, involving an amazing team of puppeteers, technicians and musicians. Under the direction of Oscar-nominated production designer KK Barrett (Her, Where the Wild Things Are, Adaptation, Being John Malkovich), the performance is cinematically lit, filmed, and projected on a large screen. Kid Koala, accompanied by the Afiara String Quartet, performs his original score on piano and turntable. All of the elements come together in real time. Equal parts cinema, theatre, musical concert – Audiences watch as an amazing team of puppeteers bring the characters to life in miniature sets built to recreate each scene from the book.

“The story itself seems like a mix of Chaplin follies and Pixar charm… the simplicity and sweetness of its characters serve to amplify the complexity of the production.” – The Boston Globe

“There is something for everybody in this production, and so many intricate elements, each of which is tightly integrated into the marvelous whole.” – Broadway World