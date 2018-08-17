OLLI of Greater Birmingham's Fall Registration and Ice Cream Social featuring entertainment by the Old Fashion Rhythm Method Band. The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, part of the College of Continuing Studies, The University of Alabama, is leading the way in lifelong learning for mature adults. Come learn about the interesting classes, field trips, and social activities planned for the fall semester for the greater Birmingham area!
OLLI FALL REGISTRATION AND ICE CREAM SOCIAL
Vestavia Hills Senior Lodge 1973 Merryvale Road , City of Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Education & Learning
