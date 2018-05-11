OLLI's summer open house with information on courses and field trips offered during the summer session. OLLI is focussed on continual learning for mature adults and is part of the University of Alabama College of Continuing Studies. Entertainment by the dance troop Natayananda: Dance of India. Light refreshments will be provided. Free!
OLLI SUMMER OPEN HOUSE
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, Library
