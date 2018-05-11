OLLI SUMMER OPEN HOUSE

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

OLLI's summer open house with information on courses and field trips offered during the summer session. OLLI is focussed on continual learning for mature adults and is part of the University of Alabama College of Continuing Studies. Entertainment by the dance troop Natayananda: Dance of India. Light refreshments will be provided. Free!

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, Library
205-348-6482
