The season begins with a dazzling array of pieces. Strauss’ Don Juan tells the legendary story of Spanish libertine Don Juan, and Poulenc’s concerto for two pianos perfectly combines drama and charm. The evening ends with Bartok’s Concerto for Orchestra, highlighting each section of the orchestra with daring solos.
Opening Masterworks: Don Juan & Concerto for Orchestra
Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th AVE S , Birmingham, Alabama 35294
Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th AVE S , Birmingham, Alabama 35294 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Upcoming Events