Opening Masterworks: Don Juan & Concerto for Orchestra

to Google Calendar - Opening Masterworks: Don Juan & Concerto for Orchestra - 2018-10-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Opening Masterworks: Don Juan & Concerto for Orchestra - 2018-10-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Opening Masterworks: Don Juan & Concerto for Orchestra - 2018-10-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - Opening Masterworks: Don Juan & Concerto for Orchestra - 2018-10-19 19:00:00

Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th AVE S , Birmingham, Alabama 35294

The season begins with a dazzling array of pieces. Strauss’ Don Juan tells the legendary story of Spanish libertine Don Juan, and Poulenc’s concerto for two pianos perfectly combines drama and charm. The evening ends with Bartok’s Concerto for Orchestra, highlighting each section of the orchestra with daring solos.

Info
Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th AVE S , Birmingham, Alabama 35294 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Opening Masterworks: Don Juan & Concerto for Orchestra - 2018-10-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Opening Masterworks: Don Juan & Concerto for Orchestra - 2018-10-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Opening Masterworks: Don Juan & Concerto for Orchestra - 2018-10-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - Opening Masterworks: Don Juan & Concerto for Orchestra - 2018-10-19 19:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

VL August Issue