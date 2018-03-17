Overton Park Easter Egg Hunt

Overton Park 1920 Mayfair Drive, Homewood, Alabama 35209

For many years, the Off Shoots Garden Club and the Overton Park Garden Club has been a part of the Brookwood Forest area, and during those years the clubs have hosted a variety of community events, including the annual Overton Park Easter Egg Hunt.

Geared towards children aged 10 and under, this year younger guests will be able to “hunt” for eggs throughout Overton Park. Families can also look forward to face painting, a cake walk, photo booths, an appearance from the Easter bunny and Doodles Italian Ice.

In the event of rain, the Overton Park Easter Egg Hunt will be held on March 18 at the same time.

