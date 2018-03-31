Crestline Easter Egg Roll

Emmet O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama

In partnership with local Crestline merchants, the Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual Crestline Easter egg hunt — or “roll,” as it is called this year — on the grassy knoll across from the Emmet O’Neal library. 

Molly Wallace, project manager with the Chamber, said the Easter bunny will be riding in on a fire truck again this year, and they’re hoping to bring baby goats from The Pantry. Sponsoring stores will also be able to put special deals in the eggs, too.

Wallace said the event is family-friendly, but the egg “hunting” is best for ages 1-6.

For more information, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 871-3779.

