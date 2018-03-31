Birmingham Zoo Eggstravaganza

Birmingham Zoo 2630 Cahaba Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama

Dubbed the largest Easter egg hunt in Birmingham, the Birmingham Zoo is hosting it’s annual event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. 

Ages go off in waves, with children aged 0-5 set for 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., 6-12 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and adults at 11:45 a.m.

The children’s egg hunt is free for members, but any adults who are looking to participate must pay a $20 entry fee. Otherwise, the fee is standard admittance to the zoo. Children who collect 10 eggs will receive a pair of bunny ears while supplies last and adults who find a numbered egg will be able to turn theirs in for a prize valued at $50 or more.

For more information, visit birminghamzoo.com/events.

Birmingham Zoo 2630 Cahaba Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama View Map
