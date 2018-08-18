Adorn your crown or tiara and join us for a special meet and greet between your little prince and princess and our court of princesses at this royal breakfast! Pancakes and Princesses will be followed by Fairytales and Frogs Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets include a fluffy pancake breakfast, coffee, orange juice, photo opportunities with a multitude of princesses, zoo admission, an unlimited ride wristband and a regal craft project. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets: $25 members, $20 member children, $30 non-members, $25 non-member children. Visit birminghamzoo.com.