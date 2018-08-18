Pancakes and Princesses

to Google Calendar - Pancakes and Princesses - 2018-08-18 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pancakes and Princesses - 2018-08-18 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pancakes and Princesses - 2018-08-18 08:00:00 iCalendar - Pancakes and Princesses - 2018-08-18 08:00:00

Birmingham Zoo 2630 Cahaba Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama

Adorn your crown or tiara and join us for a special meet and greet between your little prince and princess and our court of princesses at this royal breakfast! Pancakes and Princesses will be followed by Fairytales and Frogs Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets include a fluffy pancake breakfast, coffee, orange juice, photo opportunities with a multitude of princesses, zoo admission, an unlimited ride wristband and a regal craft project. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets: $25 members, $20 member children, $30 non-members, $25 non-member children. Visit birminghamzoo.com.

Info
Birmingham Zoo 2630 Cahaba Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama View Map
Entertainment, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Pancakes and Princesses - 2018-08-18 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pancakes and Princesses - 2018-08-18 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pancakes and Princesses - 2018-08-18 08:00:00 iCalendar - Pancakes and Princesses - 2018-08-18 08:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

VL August Issue