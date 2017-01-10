Parent University: Persistence and Passion

January 10 at 6:00PM, we will feature Dr. Lara Embry speaking on Persistence and Passion

'Grit' has been called the secret to outstanding achievement- that special blend of passion and persistence that enables us to reach difficult goals. In this talk we will explore how what 'grit' is and how it helps, as well as how to cultivate positive perseverance through your parenting. This talk will address common questions of parenting such as 'when to give a hug, vs. when to give a consequence'. Attendees are encouraged to read Grit, by Angela Duckworth before the discussion.