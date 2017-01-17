Parent University

January 17 at 8:15AM, we will feature Dr. Renee Peacock, speaking on Disciplining Your Children With a Focus on Effective and Positive Tools

When most parents think about the topic of discipline, the first thoughts are about controlling their children, enforcing rules or directions, and punishing “bad” behavior, a negative framework from which to parent. This presentation will focus on more positive and effective methods to use in managing children’s behavior, tactics to avoid, and the importance of the relationship between parents and children in being successful in the discipline arena.