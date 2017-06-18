Photo Talk

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama

Photo Talk. 2-4 p.m. Informational class for photographers to share ideas and knowledge with each other. Free, $5 donation suggested. For ages 12 and older. 

