Registration is now OPEN for Piano Camp at the Conservatory of the Arts... June 19-12 9:00am-1:00pm. Students with at least one year of Piano experience up through advanced students are welcome at this camp. You do not have to be taking lessons at the Conservatory to come to this camp. Classes will be differentiated by experience level. All students will participate in ensemble classes, music theory, guest artist, private lessons, and music history. Save your spot by registering here: http://vhumc.org/ministries/coa/coa-summer-camps/. Early registration fee by May 1 is $180. After May 1, the fee is $200.