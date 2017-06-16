QuiltFest 2017 will be a judged quilt show featuring more than 300 quilts made by members of the Birmingham Quilters Guild. There will also be a vendor mall, scissor/knife sharpening, a guild boutique, door prizes and demonstrations. Special exhibits this year will feature quilts made as part of the Row by Row Experience and the guild's "Who Are You?" challenge. Opportunities to win include a donation quilt entitled “Magic Carpet” and baskets of great items in the Opportunity Shop. Proceeds from a silent auction of small quilts will benefit Meals on Wheels.