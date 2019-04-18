The Raghu Dixit Project is one of India’s most exciting live acts. Having played in over 30 countries and more than 1,500 concerts, the band has created fans around the world across all ages and nationalities. The Raghu Dixit Project makes happy music and embodies the spirit of joy at their concerts. A definite sight at their concert is one of the entire audience, young and old, jumping and dancing with unbridled joy and immersion in the music. This has made The Raghu Dixit Project a mainstay at music festivals around the world.

TICKET INFORMATION

This is a FREE, non-ticketed community event

All performances are subject to change.