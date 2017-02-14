Rare & Well Done® Valentine's Day Dinner at Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

Birmingham’s popular restaurant Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is hosting a Valentine’s Day celebration featuring a three-course, prix-fixe dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Guests are invited to enjoy the romantic ambiance while savoring their choice of soup or salad, entrée and delectable dessert. Popular entrées including Perry’s 8-oz. Filet, Famous Pork Chop and Chicken Oscar are offered along with other local favorites. The menu is available for $59.95 per person before 5:30 p.m. and $74.95 per person at 5:45 p.m. and later, plus tax and gratuity. The dinner will also feature live entertainment from 6 p.m. until close. Valentine’s Day reservations are highly encouraged as seating is limited. Reservations can be made by calling 205.968.1762 or by visiting perryssteakhouse.com.