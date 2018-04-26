Red Baraat

Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th AVE S , Birmingham, Alabama 35294

Billboard World Music chart toppers, Red Baraat, returns to the Center for IndiaFest 2018! The Brooklyn based octet draws on North Indian rhythms, hip-hop, funk and New Orleans-style jazz and Each musician pulls from distinct traditions while speaking through their instrument with their own particular musical vocabulary to create a unique sound that is so powerful, it has placed the band in its own utterly unique and enviable class. Come celebrate IndiaFest with a FREE outdoor performance by Red Baraat, who NPR calls, “The best party band in years!”

