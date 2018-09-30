Rickie Lee Jones with special guest Anders Osborne

Two-time Grammy winner Rickie Lee Jones exploded onto the pop scene in 1978 and has made a career of fearlessly experimenting with her sound and persona over 15 critically acclaimed albums. Rickie is both a character in the songs and the songwriter singing, defying convention with her sometimes-brazen sexuality and the mixed bag of jazz, rock and what has come to be known as ‘confessional’ songwriter performances.

“Every word she writes and sings seems earned. Her songs are cunning and serious or playful and exuberant but always carefully made … [Jones expresses] a human truth: over time, we cannot be other than ourselves.” – The New Yorker

Between the potency of his richly detailed songwriting, his intensely emotional, soulful vocals and his piercing, expert guitar work, New Orleans’ Anders Osborne is a true musical treasure. He is among the most original and visionary musicians writing and performing today.

“Fiery anthems and tumultuous confessional songs punctuated with raw, inspired guitar.” – USA TODAY

Join us before the show for a Cajun Party in the lobby!

Stay tuned for details!

TICKET INFORMATION

Ticket prices are $53, $43, $33, $10 student tickets

ASC Members receive $10 off single tickets (limit 2)

UAB Family receives $15 off single tickets (limit 2)

Tickets valid for performance date and time only.

No refunds. Exchanges subject to availability.

Late seating at discretion of house management.

All performances are subject to change.