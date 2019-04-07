Rosanne Cash and Band

One of the country’s pre-eminent singer/songwriters, Rosanne Cash has released 15 albums, winning her four Grammy awards and 11 nominations as well as 21 Top 40 hits, including 11 No. 1 singles. Cash has also written four books and is recording a new album of original songs called She Remembers Everything with a scheduled release in October 2018. In addition to continual worldwide touring, Cash has partnered in programming or served as artist in residence at Lincoln Center, San Francisco Jazz, The Library of Congress and The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

“…Rosanne is equally talented at reinterpretation, singing with such close-to-the-bone sincerity that you can’t help but think: like father, like daughter.” – Elle

TICKET INFORMATION

Ticket prices: $68, $58, $48, $10 student tickets

ASC Members receive $10 off single tickets (limit 2)

UAB Family receives $15 off single tickets (limit 2)

