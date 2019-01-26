The ASC and the Alabama Dance Council are proud to co-present the Rosie Herrera Dance Theatre (RHDT) as the guest company-in-residence for the 2019 Alabama Dance Festival. Rosie Herrera is a Cuban-American dancer, choreographer and artistic director of RHDT in Miami. Known for its diverse ensemble that consists of some of the most brilliant performers and creators, RHDT ranges in genres from theater, performance art and drag to opera and contemporary ballet.

The company will present Make Believe, which had its world premiere at American Dance Festival in July 2018. This work uses religious iconography to explore themes of love, romance, and religious spectacle and how these rituals are unified by themes of paganism, magic and celebrity worship. Make Believe deconstructs what it means to believe in magic and how that bleeds into our constructions of spirituality and our understanding of romance.

TICKET INFORMATION

Ticket prices: $25, $10 student tickets

