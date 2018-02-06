Russia: History and Controversial Leaders - Part II

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Russia: History and Controversial Leaders with Instructor: Jackie Nuby,

Feb 7: Review early Russian history covered in Part I during the fall of 2017: founding of Russia; early rulers; beginning of laws and Christianity; the Mongol invasion; Ivan III and IV; Time of Troubles; the Romanov dynasty; Peter the Great; Catherine the Great; and Alexander I, II, and III.

Feb 14: Brewing of the Revolution, Bloody Sunday, Nicholas and Alexandra, and Rasputin.

Feb 21: The Bolshevik Revolution: Trotsky, Lenin, Stalin, Khrushchev, and the Cold War.

Feb 28: From Khrushchev to Putin. An assessment of Russia in the present.

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Education & Learning, History, Politics & Activism
