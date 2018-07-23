S.C.O.R.E. Drone Camp at Mountain Brook Junior High

Mountain Brook Junior High is partnering with S.C.O.R.E. at Auburn University to host the 2018 Southeastern Center of Robotics Education, S.C.O.R.E., Drone Camp. The camp will offer rising 7th-9th graders an introduction to piloting and programming drones through lessons, activities, and competitions.

Students will receive a camp t-shirt, morning and afternoon snack, and participate in activities led by robotics experts and experienced science teachers. Students should plan to bring a sack lunch each day. Participants will learn about the basics of flight, the anatomy of a drone, different uses of drones in research and industry, as well as learn how to program and pilot their drone through various missions.

Each camper will go home with their very own drone and camp t-shirt!

Cost: $525

Family Special: Families with more than one student attending will receive $25 off per student registration.

*Does not include $25 non-refundable processing fee per family.