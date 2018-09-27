Saint George Middle Eastern Food Festival

SAINT GEORGE’S MIDDLE EASTERN FOOD FESTIVAL: A PART OF BIRMINGHAM’S CULINARY RENAISSANCE September 27-29, 2018 Saint George Melkite Catholic Church - 425 16th Avenue South Birmingham, Al 35205

It’s that time of year again for Saint George’s Middle Eastern Food Festival. The dates are September 27-29,2018.

The Food Festival will take place at Saint George Melkite Catholic Church, near UAB at 425 16th Avenue South. The hours of operation are 10:30 AM to 9 PM. The festival offers a convenient drive through service between the hours of 11:00 AM and 7:00 PM. Lunch orders of $75.00 or more can be delivered to the downtown area on Thursday and Friday. For takeout and delivery orders call 492-9621 or email us at foodorders@saintgeorgeonline.org Delivery orders must be placed the day before by 5:00 PM.

Experience a wide variety of Middle Eastern food including baked Kibbee, Hummus, Baklawa and more! Great food is not the only thing the Festival offers: Informative Church tours will be conducted daily until 8:00 PM; Live Entertainment presented on Friday evening, Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening; Shopping with a wide variety of vendors include handmade crafts, Byzantine icons, olive wood artifacts from the Holy Land, and a church cookbook, “Our Favorite Recipes”.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit local charities including, Three Hots and A Cot, Pathways of Birmingham, and Habitat for Humanity. The Food Festival also enables the parish to feed the homeless, prepare hot meals for women in shelters, provide diapers and other paper products to local charities, and sponsor an “Angel Tree” at Christmas.

For further information visit www.saintgeorgeonline.org and follow the Festival Event on Facebook: St George 2018 Middle Eastern Food Festiva