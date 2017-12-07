Samford Legacy League's Christmas Home Tour, presented by Arc Realty, will feature five unique and beautifully appointed homes in Mountain Brook, Vestavia Hills, and Homewood. Guests will enjoy hors d'oeuvres and a holiday gift market at the Samford President's home, one of the featured homes. Tour hours are from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 through December 5, and $30 at the door. Proceeds will help provide life-changing scholarships to Samford students with significant financial need and challenging life circumstances. For tickets and additional information, please visit samford.edu/legacyleague.