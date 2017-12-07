Samford Legacy League's Christmas Home Tour, presented by Arc Realty, will feature five unique and beautifully decorated homes located in Mountain Brook, Vestavia Hills and Homewood. Guests will enjoy festive hors d'oeuvres and a holiday gift market at the Samford President's Home, one of the featured homes.Tour hours are 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 through December 5, and $30 at the door. To purchase tickets and for other information, please visit samford.edu/legacyleague.