Samford Legacy League's Scholarship Celebration

Samford Legacy League's Spring Scholarship Celebration will be held on Thursday, April 26, at Covenant Presbyterian Church. "Voctave." one of the country's premiere a cappella groups will perform Broadway tunes, Disney songs, and other delightful music during a 90-minute concert. There will be a reception (additional charge) at 5:30 with Voctave members. The seated dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and the performance will be at 8:00 p.m. For reservations and additional information, please visit samford.edu/legacyleague or call 205-726-4065.