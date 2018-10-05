Seán Curran w/ Third Coast Percussion

Seán Curran Company opens its 20th anniversary with its debut performance at UAB’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center. Curran and nine exceptional dancers look back at the company’s history, reimagining its hallmark Abstract Concrete (2000), and look forward, continuing their investigation into human connections, relationships and universal truths with the world premiere of an ASC commissioned piece, Everywhere All the Time. The program includes live music by Grammy award-winning ensemble Third Coast Percussion.

TICKET INFORMATION

Ticket prices are $25, $10 student tickets

Tickets valid for performance date and time only.

No refunds. Exchanges subject to availability.

Late seating at discretion of house management.

All performances are subject to change.