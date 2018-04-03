Planting in a Post-Wild World-An evening with Thomas Rainer

Thomas Rainer is a landscape architect, teacher, and author based in Arlington, Virginia. He has designed landscapes for the U.S. Capitol grounds, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, and The New York Botanical Garden, as well as more than100 gardens from Maine to Florida. A Birmingham native, he is now a celebrated public speaker who has garnered acclaim for his passionate presentations to audiences across the U.S. and in Europe. Mr. Rainer serves as a Principal for the landscape architectural and consulting firm Phyto Studio in Washington, D.C. His work has been featured in numerous publications, including The New York Times,Landscape Architecture Magazine, The Washington Post,The Chicago Tribune and Architectural Digest.