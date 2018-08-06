Spartan Day Breakfast

Mountain Brook Baptist Church 3631 Montevallo Road, , Mountain Brook, Alabama

All rising seventh graders are invited to attend our Spartan Day Breakfast on Monday, August 6 at 7:45 a.m.! We'll gather in Heritage Hall for breakfast and a short devotional before walking to the Jr. High together. If you aren't a student at MBJH, we'll make sure you get a ride home! This event is free and is open to any rising 7th grader in our community. Register at mbbc.org/spartanday or by emailing Amy Hirsch (amy@mbbc.org)

Mountain Brook Baptist Church 3631 Montevallo Road, , Mountain Brook, Alabama
