Speaker Spotlight 2017 with Sir Ken Robinson

to Google Calendar - Speaker Spotlight 2017 with Sir Ken Robinson - 2017-03-09 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Speaker Spotlight 2017 with Sir Ken Robinson - 2017-03-09 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Speaker Spotlight 2017 with Sir Ken Robinson - 2017-03-09 18:30:00 iCalendar - Speaker Spotlight 2017 with Sir Ken Robinson - 2017-03-09 18:30:00

Wright Center at Samford University 800 Lakeshore drive , Mountain Brook, Alabama

The Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation is very excited to announce that the keynote speaker for its first Speaker Spotlight event will be Sir Ken Robinson, internationally acclaimed expert on creativity and innovation and author, Finding Your Element, The Element and Out of Our Minds.

Speaker Spotlight 2017 is open to the general public. Sponsorships, ticket sales and VIP Meet & Greet opportunities are available on the Foundation’s website at www.mtnbrookschoolsfoundation.com.

Info

Wright Center at Samford University 800 Lakeshore drive , Mountain Brook, Alabama View Map

Talks & Readings

Visit Event Website

205-414-0042

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Speaker Spotlight 2017 with Sir Ken Robinson - 2017-03-09 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Speaker Spotlight 2017 with Sir Ken Robinson - 2017-03-09 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Speaker Spotlight 2017 with Sir Ken Robinson - 2017-03-09 18:30:00 iCalendar - Speaker Spotlight 2017 with Sir Ken Robinson - 2017-03-09 18:30:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View the full February issue