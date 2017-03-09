Speaker Spotlight 2017 with Sir Ken Robinson

The Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation is very excited to announce that the keynote speaker for its first Speaker Spotlight event will be Sir Ken Robinson, internationally acclaimed expert on creativity and innovation and author, Finding Your Element, The Element and Out of Our Minds.

Speaker Spotlight 2017 is open to the general public. Sponsorships, ticket sales and VIP Meet & Greet opportunities are available on the Foundation’s website at www.mtnbrookschoolsfoundation.com.