Spring Break Camp

Freestyle Your Spring Break!

Freestylin’ is a new way to do Zoo Camp! Campers will have the freedom choose their activities throughout the day. A few options might include Zoo hikes, games, ride the train, carousel or slide, create crazy crafts, see an animal show or relax and watch a movie! Freestylin’ is designed for your camper by your camper.

Dates: March 27-31, 2017

Time: 8:30-3:30

Prices: Members: $50 Per Day non-Members: $60 Per Day

Lunch and snacks are included in the registration fee.

Early Care: $4 Per Day

7:30 am – 8:15 am

Extended Care: $8 Per Day

3:30 pm – 5:30 pm