Spring Break Camp

Freestyle Your Spring Break!
Freestylin’ is a new way to do Zoo Camp! Campers will have the freedom choose their activities throughout the day. A few options might include Zoo hikes, games, ride the train, carousel or slide, create crazy crafts, see an animal show or relax and watch a movie! Freestylin’ is designed for your camper by your camper.
Dates: March 27-31, 2017
Time: 8:30-3:30
Prices: Members: $50 Per Day non-Members: $60 Per Day
Lunch and snacks are included in the registration fee.
Early Care: $4 Per Day
7:30 am – 8:15 am
Extended Care: $8 Per Day
3:30 pm – 5:30 pm
Info
Birmingham Zoo Mountain Brook, Alabama View Map