St. Jude Field of Dreams

Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook 2655 Lane Park Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35223

Guests of the third annual St. Jude Field of Dreams will enjoy delicious cuisine, cocktails, and live entertainment by AudioSketch while raising money and awareness for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through silent and live auctions. St. Jude provides vital, lifesaving treatment and research to children in need across the country and throughout the world. This year’s event honors local patient Evie Frith from Florence, AL.

Info

Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook 2655 Lane Park Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35223

Charity & Fundraisers

Visit Event Website

