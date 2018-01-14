The State Ballet Theatre of Russia is pleased to announce the performances of Sleeping Beauty at Birmingham’s historic Lyric Theatre Sunday, Jan. 14. There will be two showings, one at 2 p.m. and one at 7:30 p.m. Doors open one hour prior to each show. Tickets are available now and can be purchased by visiting www.lyricbham.com or by calling (205) 252-2262. Visiting Birmingham for the fourth time, The State Ballet Theatre of Russia brings one of the most beloved ballets of its time, telling the story of a beautiful maiden bound by a curse and a prince’s true love that awakens her. More than 55 of Russia’s brightest ballet stars will grace the stage of the Lyric with a beautiful take on this classic performance of Sleeping Beauty, choreographed by renowned choreographer Marius Petipa. The State Ballet Theatre of Russia has showcased the unparalleled art of Russian ballet to countries throughout the world and now tours the United States with this breathtaking, full-scale production.

WHAT: The State Ballet Theatre of Russia presents Sleeping Beauty

WHEN: Sunday, Jan. 14 – 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Lyric Theatre – 1800 Third Ave. N., Birmingham, AL 35203

COST: Tickets range from $38.50 to $60.50 each

Purchase tickets by visiting www.lyricbham.com or calling 205.252.2262