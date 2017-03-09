Stroller Safari

Preschool at the Zoo classes are perfect for preparing your little one for kindergarten and beyond. This program is designed to spark your child’s curiosity and an appreciation of the natural world in a safe, fun and age-appropriate way.
Ages: Infant - 2 years
Price per class: $12 for Members; $15 for Non-Members
Spring Package (includes all 6 classes): $50 for Members; $60 for Non-Members
Nature Based Play ~ Live Animal Encounters ~ Stories, Art, Song ~ Zoo Tours
Birmingham Zoo 2630 Cahaba Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama View Map