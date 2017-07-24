July 24-28: Summer Garden Chefs: World Class Chefs. 9-3 p.m. For children entering grades 1-2 who have previously attended Summer Garden Chefs and children entering grades 3-6. Join us for five days full of exploring, planting, smelling, tasting, creating and cooking as we travel The Gardens and the world to become World Class Chefs! We’ll explore world cultures – from Asia, Europe, the Americas and Africa – through art projects, literature, games and food, creating inspired international dishes daily! $280 Members, $350 Non-Members.