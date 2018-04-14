This is a TEDx event that was created to highlight the TEDx talks of the MBJH TEDEd Club. The program also features musical performances, art, and talks from various other speakers in the community. Currently the only TEDx event that allows for participants and attendees under the age of 18, TEDxYouth@MBJH provides the opportunity for those of all ages to attend a TEDx event attend “together”. This will be a global event that will be streamed live and recorded. Tickets ($25) are available to attend the event and be a part of the live audience. We would love some help highlighting the event and letting people know it is happening April 14.

This will be the fourth year to host TEDxYouth@MBJH. We have had had two previous speakers to be invited to the TED stage in NY to give their talks. They are Sean Fredella and Brett Lewis. Currently, Chloe Kinderman’s talk, “The Importance of Women in STEM Fields”, is being featured by TED in honor of International Women’s Day. Also, Izzy Narcucci’s talk about the gun show loophole, Emily Frankin’s talk about equal pay, and Vann Stewart’s talk about reducing fossil fuel are also being highlighted by TED on the TED-Ed Club YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCskU_g7t6b5ecsA1CTS3y9Q.

Kari Kampakis, who writes for Village living will be one of our featured speakers this year. I’ll be glad to share more information with you about the event if this is something you would like to know more about. Our website is www.tedxyouthmbjh.com. We have a Facebook page as well.