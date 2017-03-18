Tickets available at www.tedxyouthmbjh.com.

TEDxYouth@MBJH was created to highlight the TEDx talks created by the MBJH TED-Ed Club. The program also features musical performances and talks from various other speakers. The audience represents a variety of participants including students, educators, and community members.

TEDxYouth@MBJH, like all TEDx events, is an independent, volunteer effort operated under license from TED. It is not organized for political reasons, monetary reward, or personal gain. Everyone associated with TEDxYouth@MBJH does so because they believe in the power of ideas, specifically student ideas, and their ability to change the world.