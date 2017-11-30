"The Addicted Brain": An understandable look at the dilemma of addiction

Together with National Recovery Advocate Tim Hilton, Bradford Health Services is hosting an event titled “The Addicted Brain,” which will walk guests through the dilemma of addiction and understanding why addicts just can’t stop. Open to all, the program will give attendees a chance to ask questions about anything addiction related, and provide resources for families looking to help their loved ones.

For background, Birmingham-based Bradford Health Services has been Alabama’s leading alcoholism and drug addiction treatment provider for 40 years, treating patients from 44 states, with a growing Southeast footprint of 30 campuses in a six-state region. Founded in Warrior in 1977 as the former Brookwood Lodge, Bradford’s Warrior campus is the premier addiction treatment center specializing in niche populations including medical professionals, military members, lawyers, judges and young adult males.

Coffee, bottled water and donuts will be provided and childcare is available with reservations. For more information, contact Mackenzie Dyer at 9907-1646 or alumni@bradfordhealth.net; for childcare reservations, email amanda.fuller@canterburyumc.org.