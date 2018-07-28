Container Gardens - Containing a World of Possibilities

Instructor Mickey Lollar. Though the concept of Container Gardening is simple and utilized today more than ever, it has a storied history that dates back to 604 B.C. and the "Hanging Gardens" of Babylon. The practice of mimicking natural growth patterns of plants, but close to home, then spreads across the globe to Asia and finally to Europe in the 1660s. To bring this course series back to our door-steps, the final class session will focus on the history of container gardening, container and plant selection, and ideal specimens of the practice. $12 members, $15 non-members.