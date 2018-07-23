Music and Arts Camp

The Summer Music & Arts Camp is a week long, unforgettable experience for children who have completed grades K – 6. From 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. campers will explore various arts expressions—including singing, movement, instruments, drama, and crafts—in a fun, energetic environment. The highlight of the week is always the Camp Musical and it’s presentation on Friday night. This year’s musical is “The Agape League: A Superhero Adventure about the Fruit of the Spirit”. Registration is limited to 100 campers, so place this wonderful opportunity on your family calendar today and stay-tuned for future updates!

Musical presentation on Friday, 6:00pm