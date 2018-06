Register by July 13. for ages 13-18. Looking for students with 2 years of experiance with their instrument. $500. Visit masonmusicstudios.com/camp/overdrive.

For students who have at least 2 years of experience on their instrument or have been to our Rock Band Camps or Rock Band League, we have OVERDRIVE – a one-of-a-kind, one-week camp where you’ll be plugged into bands that play together, write together and record together to create an actual demo of your music.