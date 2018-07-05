The Birmingham Art Crawl is a monthly art happening that brings people to the cultural and historical city center and showcases Birmingham’s deep and energetic pool of creative talent at the direction of Lindsey Christina, wonderful volunteers, the Board of Directors, and downtown neighbors. Art Crawl is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that relies on donors and sponsors like you to continue its monthly efforts. Visit birminghamartcrawl.com.
Red + White + Blues Art Crawl
The Pizitz 120 19th St N, Birmingham, Alabama 35203
