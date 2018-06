This organization’s purpose is to provide support and nourishment to those in the musical community in metropolitan Birmingham and the entire state of Alabama. Music industry professionals and musicians from Alabama and surrounding areas determine recipients of these awards. The Alabama Music Awards is the first awards hosted by the state of Alabama that puts the spotlight on and caters to an eclectic genre of music and its many influences.

Tickets: $28-$33. Visit alabamamusicawardsshow.com.