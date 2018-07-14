English Gardens - Formal Informality

Instructor: Mickey Lollar. As a prime example of an English Garden, Sissinghurst Castle in Kent, England did not always hold such a distinction. When writer Vita Sackville-West and husband Harold Nicolson bought the property in 1930, it was near ruin and situated in a bramble thicket. Though their personal relationship was fractured, the duo united in a new garden venture at Sissinghurst Castle that harkens back to the Renaissance, with the slight twist of formality in plan, but informality in planting scheme. Family Focus: Rose: Part 2, Camellia, Magnolia Mr. Mickey J. Lollar, B.S.Ed., M.A. is a certified teacher, writer, international lecturer, and extensive traveler. Mickey's graduate studies focus on Cultural Resource Management (including Historical Landscaping) and Archaeology, with thesis research on Cultural Ethnobotany. In addition, being the son of the instructor of "Floral Design" at the University of North Alabama, graduating with a Floral Design Specialist certificate, and being a student of the Alabama Master Gardeners curriculum, Mickey has a well- established history in the botanical and landscaping industries. $12 members, $15 non-members.