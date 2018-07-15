Photo Talk

If you can answer yes to any of these questions then this discussion group is for you!1. I'm interested in photography. 2. I want to develop my photographic skills.3. I want to get the most out of my digital camera's capabilities.4. I'm not sure my photographs capture the mood I want.5. I want advice on equipment, tools, techniques, shooting locations, classes, etc.6. I'd like feedback, in a non-threatening environment, on my images.

Format: Bring your pictures on a jump/flash drive, or on your camera's memory card, or in print.

This group is not a class; it is a casual but informative venue for amateur to expert level photographers to come together to share their ideas, tips, advice, tricks, and knowledge with each other. This group is highly recommended for those who are planning to take or who have already taken digital photography classes offered at the Gardens or other local teaching venues.