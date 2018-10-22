OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents The U.S. Constitution and Its Meaning Today with Dr. James Day, Professor of History, University of Montevallo. The first three words of the Constitution are "We the People", clarifying that the people govern this nation, and was written in 1787 to replace the Articles of Confederation of 1777. Its articles describe the separation of powers, defining equal but separate branches; the concept of federalism, laying out the rights and responsibilities of state governments; and the necessary steps to ratify and amend the Constitution. It has been amended 27 times and the first ten amendments are the Bill of Rights. Professor day will walk us though this document with the first session (Oct 22) a historical perspective on "The Road to Philadelphia", and final session (Oct 29) discussing current applications as a prelude to November general elections.