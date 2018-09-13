UAB Neuroscience Café: Nutrition and PD

Neuroscience Café: "The Brain-Gut Connection"

There is growing evidence showing a connection between Parkinson’s disease, a neurodegenerative condition, and the composition of the microbiome of the gut. Parkinson’s disease, and medications to treat Parkinson’s, have distinct effects on the composition of the trillions of bacteria that make up the gut microbiome.

Monica Agarwal, M.D., Assistant Professor, UAB Department of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism

Haydeh Payami, Ph.D., Professor, UAB Department of Neurology

The Neuroscience Café series is hosted by the UAB Comprehensive Neuroscience Center and local libraries. The overall goal of these cafés is to help educate the public on the latest clinical care and neuroscience-related research taking place at UAB. It is very casual and relaxed. All are welcome to attend!

Thursday, Sept. 13 @ 6:30 PM, Community Meeting Rooms, Emmet O'Neal Library

Info
Emmet O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama View Map
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness, Library
